Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
aDolus FACT is a commercial firmware & embedded security tool by aDolus Technology. Red Balloon Security RASPUTIN is a commercial firmware & embedded security tool by red balloon security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best firmware & embedded security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing OT and IoT device security will find aDolus FACT uniquely useful because it analyzes compiled binaries without needing source code, solving the core problem of tracking vulnerabilities in embedded systems you don't control. The vendor maps CVEs to actual products through AI-driven correlation rather than guesswork, and supports Windows, QNX, Linux, and real-time operating systems across a single platform. Skip this if your priority is IT-only asset management or you need pre-built integrations beyond AWS; the small vendor footprint means integration roadmap moves slower than market leaders.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams responsible for supply chain assurance and firmware security will find RASPUTIN's value in its ability to automate what traditionally required manual chip-level teardowns and reverse engineering. The platform's robotic hardware analysis, electromagnetic fault injection testing, and automated counterfeit detection directly address ID.AM asset validation and ID.RA risk assessment across embedded device inventories at scale. This is purpose-built for organizations with dedicated hardware security programs; if your team lacks the expertise or threat model to justify on-premises robotics infrastructure, you'll overshoot your actual needs.
SaaS platform for software supply chain monitoring across IT, IoT, and OT.
Automated hardware reversing platform using robotics for embedded device analysis
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Common questions about comparing aDolus FACT vs Red Balloon Security RASPUTIN for your firmware & embedded security needs.
aDolus FACT: SaaS platform for software supply chain monitoring across IT, IoT, and OT. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Binary Composition Analysis (BCA) without source code requirement, Metadata Composition Analysis (MCA) using release files and end artifacts, Continuous CVE and CPE tracking at scale..
Red Balloon Security RASPUTIN: Automated hardware reversing platform using robotics for embedded device analysis. built by red balloon security. Core capabilities include Automated device scanning and component identification, High-resolution imaging of hardware boards, Firmware extraction and recovery..
Both serve the Firmware & Embedded Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aDolus FACT differentiates with Binary Composition Analysis (BCA) without source code requirement, Metadata Composition Analysis (MCA) using release files and end artifacts, Continuous CVE and CPE tracking at scale. Red Balloon Security RASPUTIN differentiates with Automated device scanning and component identification, High-resolution imaging of hardware boards, Firmware extraction and recovery.
aDolus FACT is developed by aDolus Technology. Red Balloon Security RASPUTIN is developed by red balloon security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aDolus FACT and Red Balloon Security RASPUTIN serve similar Firmware & Embedded Security use cases: both are Firmware & Embedded Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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