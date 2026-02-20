aDolus FACT: SaaS platform for software supply chain monitoring across IT, IoT, and OT. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Binary Composition Analysis (BCA) without source code requirement, Metadata Composition Analysis (MCA) using release files and end artifacts, Continuous CVE and CPE tracking at scale..

Red Balloon Security RASPUTIN: Automated hardware reversing platform using robotics for embedded device analysis. built by red balloon security. Core capabilities include Automated device scanning and component identification, High-resolution imaging of hardware boards, Firmware extraction and recovery..

Both serve the Firmware & Embedded Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.