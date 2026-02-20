aDolus FACT: SaaS platform for software supply chain monitoring across IT, IoT, and OT. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Binary Composition Analysis (BCA) without source code requirement, Metadata Composition Analysis (MCA) using release files and end artifacts, Continuous CVE and CPE tracking at scale..

Phosphorus Firmware & Patch Management: Automated, agent-less firmware patch management for xIoT/OT devices at scale. built by Phosphorus Cybersecurity. Core capabilities include Automated firmware updates across xIoT device estates, Agent-less patching using native manufacturer protocols, Single-click firmware deployment..

Both serve the Firmware & Embedded Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.