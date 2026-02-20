aDolus FACT: SaaS platform for software supply chain monitoring across IT, IoT, and OT. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Binary Composition Analysis (BCA) without source code requirement, Metadata Composition Analysis (MCA) using release files and end artifacts, Continuous CVE and CPE tracking at scale..

Cycuity Radix: Hardware security verification platform for chip design lifecycle. built by Cycuity. Core capabilities include Static security analysis for RTL designs, Dynamic security verification, Information flow tracking for critical assets..

Both serve the Firmware & Embedded Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.