Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
aDolus FACT is a commercial firmware & embedded security tool by aDolus Technology. Cycuity Radix is a commercial firmware & embedded security tool by Cycuity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best firmware & embedded security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing OT and IoT device security will find aDolus FACT uniquely useful because it analyzes compiled binaries without needing source code, solving the core problem of tracking vulnerabilities in embedded systems you don't control. The vendor maps CVEs to actual products through AI-driven correlation rather than guesswork, and supports Windows, QNX, Linux, and real-time operating systems across a single platform. Skip this if your priority is IT-only asset management or you need pre-built integrations beyond AWS; the small vendor footprint means integration roadmap moves slower than market leaders.
Chip design teams at mid-market and enterprise companies need Cycuity Radix to catch security flaws in RTL and microarchitecture before silicon is fabricated, when fixes are still possible. The tool tracks information flow across IP blocks and firmware integration, mapping weaknesses to CWE standards while measuring your actual security coverage,not just scanning for known patterns. Skip this if your threat model treats hardware as fixed and immutable; Radix assumes you can still iterate on design, which is its entire value proposition.
SaaS platform for software supply chain monitoring across IT, IoT, and OT.
Hardware security verification platform for chip design lifecycle
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Common questions about comparing aDolus FACT vs Cycuity Radix for your firmware & embedded security needs.
aDolus FACT: SaaS platform for software supply chain monitoring across IT, IoT, and OT. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Binary Composition Analysis (BCA) without source code requirement, Metadata Composition Analysis (MCA) using release files and end artifacts, Continuous CVE and CPE tracking at scale..
Cycuity Radix: Hardware security verification platform for chip design lifecycle. built by Cycuity. Core capabilities include Static security analysis for RTL designs, Dynamic security verification, Information flow tracking for critical assets..
Both serve the Firmware & Embedded Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aDolus FACT differentiates with Binary Composition Analysis (BCA) without source code requirement, Metadata Composition Analysis (MCA) using release files and end artifacts, Continuous CVE and CPE tracking at scale. Cycuity Radix differentiates with Static security analysis for RTL designs, Dynamic security verification, Information flow tracking for critical assets.
aDolus FACT is developed by aDolus Technology. Cycuity Radix is developed by Cycuity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aDolus FACT and Cycuity Radix serve similar Firmware & Embedded Security use cases: both are Firmware & Embedded Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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