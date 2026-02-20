aDolus FACT: SaaS platform for software supply chain monitoring across IT, IoT, and OT. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Binary Composition Analysis (BCA) without source code requirement, Metadata Composition Analysis (MCA) using release files and end artifacts, Continuous CVE and CPE tracking at scale..

Allegro RomPager: Embedded web server with TLS for IoT/connected embedded devices. built by Allegro Software Development. Core capabilities include Embedded HTTP web server for IoT and embedded devices, PageBuilder Web-to-C compiler for converting web objects to ANSI-C structures, TLS 1.3 support via RomSTL embedded TLS component..

Both serve the Firmware & Embedded Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.