aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation): Software/firmware validation platform generating trust scores via SBOM & malware analysis. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Generates enriched SBOM by decomposing files into subcomponents including hidden ones, Produces a Trust Score summarizing overall file trustworthiness, Scans for malware using multiple engines and techniques..

The Update Framework (TUF): A cryptographic framework that secures software update systems by enabling publishers to sign content offline and consumers to verify authenticity through trusted verification mechanisms..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.