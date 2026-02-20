Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation) is a commercial software composition analysis tool by aDolus Technology. The Update Framework (TUF) is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation)
Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing third-party software and firmware dependencies need aDolus FACT to catch hidden components and malicious code that standard SBOMs miss; the platform's decomposition engine surfaces subcomponents competitors skip, then triangulates malware signals across multiple scanning engines rather than relying on a single vendor's definitions. The Trust Score correlates vulnerabilities using ML and NLP to reduce false positives that plague traditional composition analysis tools, and the API integration into SecDevOps pipelines means you're validating supply chain risk at commit time, not weeks later. Skip this if you're looking for broad application security coverage; FACT is narrowly focused on what it does, which is exactly why it's effective at it.
Software teams shipping binaries to thousands of endpoints need The Update Framework because it's the only framework that lets you sign updates offline and forces every consumer to cryptographically verify them before installation, eliminating the attacker's window to compromise a live signing key. TUF is battle-tested at scale,it powers Python's package repository and Docker's image distribution,and costs nothing to integrate. Skip this if your organization treats update integrity as a nice-to-have rather than a control you're willing to architect around; TUF requires intentional design work and won't retrofit cleanly into systems already live without offline signing.
Software/firmware validation platform generating trust scores via SBOM & malware analysis.
A cryptographic framework that secures software update systems by enabling publishers to sign content offline and consumers to verify authenticity through trusted verification mechanisms.
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Common questions about comparing aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation) vs The Update Framework (TUF) for your software composition analysis needs.
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation): Software/firmware validation platform generating trust scores via SBOM & malware analysis. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Generates enriched SBOM by decomposing files into subcomponents including hidden ones, Produces a Trust Score summarizing overall file trustworthiness, Scans for malware using multiple engines and techniques..
The Update Framework (TUF): A cryptographic framework that secures software update systems by enabling publishers to sign content offline and consumers to verify authenticity through trusted verification mechanisms..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation) is developed by aDolus Technology. The Update Framework (TUF) is open-source with 3,284 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation) and The Update Framework (TUF) serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools. Key differences: aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation) is Commercial while The Update Framework (TUF) is Free, The Update Framework (TUF) is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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