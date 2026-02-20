Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation) is a commercial software composition analysis tool by aDolus Technology. Syft is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing third-party software and firmware dependencies need aDolus FACT to catch hidden components and malicious code that standard SBOMs miss; the platform's decomposition engine surfaces subcomponents competitors skip, then triangulates malware signals across multiple scanning engines rather than relying on a single vendor's definitions. The Trust Score correlates vulnerabilities using ML and NLP to reduce false positives that plague traditional composition analysis tools, and the API integration into SecDevOps pipelines means you're validating supply chain risk at commit time, not weeks later. Skip this if you're looking for broad application security coverage; FACT is narrowly focused on what it does, which is exactly why it's effective at it.
DevOps and platform teams building container pipelines need Syft because its CLI-first design integrates directly into CI/CD without adding orchestration overhead. The tool has 7,581 GitHub stars and is actively maintained by Anchore, meaning you get a free, battle-tested SBOM generator that works offline and handles both OCI images and filesystems without vendor lock-in. Skip this if your team expects a UI, policy enforcement, or vulnerability intelligence bundled in; Syft generates the bill of materials and stops there, leaving remediation to your existing tools.
Software/firmware validation platform generating trust scores via SBOM & malware analysis.
A CLI tool and Go library for generating a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) from container images and filesystems.
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Common questions about comparing aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation) vs Syft for your software composition analysis needs.
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation): Software/firmware validation platform generating trust scores via SBOM & malware analysis. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Generates enriched SBOM by decomposing files into subcomponents including hidden ones, Produces a Trust Score summarizing overall file trustworthiness, Scans for malware using multiple engines and techniques..
Syft: A CLI tool and Go library for generating a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) from container images and filesystems..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation) is developed by aDolus Technology. Syft is open-source with 7,581 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation) and Syft serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM. Key differences: aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation) is Commercial while Syft is Free, Syft is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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