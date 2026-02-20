aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation): Software/firmware validation platform generating trust scores via SBOM & malware analysis. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Generates enriched SBOM by decomposing files into subcomponents including hidden ones, Produces a Trust Score summarizing overall file trustworthiness, Scans for malware using multiple engines and techniques..

Snyk Evo Discovery: Scans repos to inventory AI models, agents, datasets & plugins for AI-BOM. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Local repository scanning, AI component discovery, AI Bill of Materials generation..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.