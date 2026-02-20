Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation) is a commercial software composition analysis tool by aDolus Technology. Snyk Evo Discovery is a free software composition analysis tool by Snyk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation)
Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing third-party software and firmware dependencies need aDolus FACT to catch hidden components and malicious code that standard SBOMs miss; the platform's decomposition engine surfaces subcomponents competitors skip, then triangulates malware signals across multiple scanning engines rather than relying on a single vendor's definitions. The Trust Score correlates vulnerabilities using ML and NLP to reduce false positives that plague traditional composition analysis tools, and the API integration into SecDevOps pipelines means you're validating supply chain risk at commit time, not weeks later. Skip this if you're looking for broad application security coverage; FACT is narrowly focused on what it does, which is exactly why it's effective at it.
Security and platform engineering leaders managing AI-heavy codebases need Snyk Evo Discovery because it's the only free tool that actually inventories what's already running in your repos,AI models, agents, datasets, and plugins,before you can govern it. The local scanning model means no code leaves your environment, and the API access lets you wire discovery into existing CI/CD gates without rip-and-replace. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet adopted LLMs or agentic workflows at scale; you're paying attention too early.
Software/firmware validation platform generating trust scores via SBOM & malware analysis.
Scans repos to inventory AI models, agents, datasets & plugins for AI-BOM.
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Common questions about comparing aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation) vs Snyk Evo Discovery for your software composition analysis needs.
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation): Software/firmware validation platform generating trust scores via SBOM & malware analysis. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Generates enriched SBOM by decomposing files into subcomponents including hidden ones, Produces a Trust Score summarizing overall file trustworthiness, Scans for malware using multiple engines and techniques..
Snyk Evo Discovery: Scans repos to inventory AI models, agents, datasets & plugins for AI-BOM. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Local repository scanning, AI component discovery, AI Bill of Materials generation..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation) differentiates with Generates enriched SBOM by decomposing files into subcomponents including hidden ones, Produces a Trust Score summarizing overall file trustworthiness, Scans for malware using multiple engines and techniques. Snyk Evo Discovery differentiates with Local repository scanning, AI component discovery, AI Bill of Materials generation.
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation) is developed by aDolus Technology. Snyk Evo Discovery is developed by Snyk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation) and Snyk Evo Discovery serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, SBOM. Key differences: aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation) is Commercial while Snyk Evo Discovery is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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