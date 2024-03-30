Admyral: An open-source, drag-and-drop security workflow builder with integrated case management for automating security workflows and tackling alert fatigue..

AlertFusion: Analyst workbench that centralizes & automates alerts to reduce alert fatigue. built by AlertFusion. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Centralized alert aggregation across multiple technology domains and security tools, Automated identification and auto-closure of recurring alerts, Visual risk map showing relative risk of alerts..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.