Adaptive Identity Proofing: Adaptive identity proofing solution for account security and fraud prevention. built by Verosint. Core capabilities include Risk-based adaptive identity proofing workflows, SignalPrint tracking and verification, Verified Print on file storage and comparison..

iProov Biometric Solution Suite - Auth: Face biometric authentication platform with liveness detection and deepfake defense. built by iProov. Core capabilities include Face biometric authentication without passwords or tokens, Liveness detection to confirm real, present user (Right Person, Real Person, Right Now), AI-based spoofing detection (masks, photos, deepfake injection attacks)..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.