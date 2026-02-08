Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Authentication is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Verosint. Silverfort Authentication Firewall is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Silverfort. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling fraud-prone user bases will want Adaptive Authentication for its real-time risk scoring that actually reduces MFA fatigue instead of just adding more prompts. The custom rules engine lets you tune challenge frequency by user behavior and threat signals, which matters more than pre-built templates when your attack surface shifts weekly. Skip this if you need SSO as your primary function; Adaptive Authentication is authentication hardening on top of existing identity platforms, not a replacement for them.
Silverfort Authentication Firewall
Mid-market and enterprise security teams will get the most from Silverfort Authentication Firewall if lateral movement is your primary concern and you need to enforce it without agents or proxies. The agentless deployment model addresses a real pain point: you can segment identity-based access and block NTLM/Kerberos abuse at protocol level without touching endpoints or requiring network appliances. Skip this if your organization lacks mature Active Directory hygiene or runs primarily cloud-native workloads where on-premises authentication controls have limited reach; Silverfort's strength lies in hybrid environments where traditional identity infrastructure is still the security perimeter.
Adaptive authentication platform with risk-based dynamic user challenges
Identity-based access control & segmentation to block lateral movement
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Authentication vs Silverfort Authentication Firewall for your identity threat detection and response needs.
Adaptive Authentication: Adaptive authentication platform with risk-based dynamic user challenges. built by Verosint. Core capabilities include Dynamic risk-based authentication challenges, Custom rules engine for authentication policies, Pre-built rule templates for fraud defense..
Silverfort Authentication Firewall: Identity-based access control & segmentation to block lateral movement. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Real-time authentication monitoring and blocking, Identity-based access segmentation, Protocol-level enforcement for NTLM, Kerberos, and LDAP..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Authentication differentiates with Dynamic risk-based authentication challenges, Custom rules engine for authentication policies, Pre-built rule templates for fraud defense. Silverfort Authentication Firewall differentiates with Real-time authentication monitoring and blocking, Identity-based access segmentation, Protocol-level enforcement for NTLM, Kerberos, and LDAP.
Adaptive Authentication is developed by Verosint. Silverfort Authentication Firewall is developed by Silverfort. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Authentication and Silverfort Authentication Firewall serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases: both are Identity Threat Detection and Response tools, both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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