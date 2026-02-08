Mid-market and enterprise teams handling fraud-prone user bases will want Adaptive Authentication for its real-time risk scoring that actually reduces MFA fatigue instead of just adding more prompts. The custom rules engine lets you tune challenge frequency by user behavior and threat signals, which matters more than pre-built templates when your attack surface shifts weekly. Skip this if you need SSO as your primary function; Adaptive Authentication is authentication hardening on top of existing identity platforms, not a replacement for them.

Silverfort Authentication Firewall

Mid-market and enterprise security teams will get the most from Silverfort Authentication Firewall if lateral movement is your primary concern and you need to enforce it without agents or proxies. The agentless deployment model addresses a real pain point: you can segment identity-based access and block NTLM/Kerberos abuse at protocol level without touching endpoints or requiring network appliances. Skip this if your organization lacks mature Active Directory hygiene or runs primarily cloud-native workloads where on-premises authentication controls have limited reach; Silverfort's strength lies in hybrid environments where traditional identity infrastructure is still the security perimeter.