Adaptive Authentication is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Verosint. Array IDpass Identity Solution is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Array Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best multi-factor authentication and single sign-on fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling fraud-prone user bases will want Adaptive Authentication for its real-time risk scoring that actually reduces MFA fatigue instead of just adding more prompts. The custom rules engine lets you tune challenge frequency by user behavior and threat signals, which matters more than pre-built templates when your attack surface shifts weekly. Skip this if you need SSO as your primary function; Adaptive Authentication is authentication hardening on top of existing identity platforms, not a replacement for them.
Array IDpass Identity Solution
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in password resets will move fastest with Array IDpass Identity Solution because FIDO-based passwordless auth actually reduces help desk tickets instead of just promising to. Hybrid deployment means you can pilot with VPN and VDI access first, then expand to web and mobile without ripping out infrastructure. Skip this if you need deep directory integration across 50+ cloud applications; Array's strength is securing remote access and device authentication, not acting as your central identity fabric.
Adaptive authentication platform with risk-based dynamic user challenges
Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Authentication vs Array IDpass Identity Solution for your multi-factor authentication and single sign-on needs.
Adaptive Authentication: Adaptive authentication platform with risk-based dynamic user challenges. built by Verosint. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Dynamic risk-based authentication challenges, Custom rules engine for authentication policies, Pre-built rule templates for fraud defense..
Array IDpass Identity Solution: Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication using FIDO technology, Biometric authentication with fingerprints and facial recognition, Security key-based authentication..
Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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