Adaptive Authentication: Adaptive authentication platform with risk-based dynamic user challenges. built by Verosint. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Dynamic risk-based authentication challenges, Custom rules engine for authentication policies, Pre-built rule templates for fraud defense..

Akamai MFA: FIDO2-based MFA solution using smartphone push notifications for authentication. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include FIDO2-based authentication using smartphone as roaming authenticator, Phish-proof push notifications on mobile devices, Multiple authentication factors including secure push, standard push, OTP, TOTP, SMS, and biometrics..

Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.