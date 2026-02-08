Adaptive Authentication is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Verosint. Akamai MFA is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Akamai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best multi-factor authentication and single sign-on fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling fraud-prone user bases will want Adaptive Authentication for its real-time risk scoring that actually reduces MFA fatigue instead of just adding more prompts. The custom rules engine lets you tune challenge frequency by user behavior and threat signals, which matters more than pre-built templates when your attack surface shifts weekly. Skip this if you need SSO as your primary function; Adaptive Authentication is authentication hardening on top of existing identity platforms, not a replacement for them.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams replacing SMS-based MFA will see the biggest payoff from Akamai MFA because FIDO2 authentication on smartphones eliminates phishing attacks that kill weaker push systems. The solution handles private key cryptography with zero shared secrets, meaning compromised servers don't expose authentication material, and it integrates directly into Active Directory and Okta without forcing new identity infrastructure. Skip this if your org needs passwordless sign-on as your primary use case; Akamai MFA is authentication-layer focused, not a full replacement for legacy password vaults.
Adaptive authentication platform with risk-based dynamic user challenges
FIDO2-based MFA solution using smartphone push notifications for authentication
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Authentication vs Akamai MFA for your multi-factor authentication and single sign-on needs.
Adaptive Authentication: Adaptive authentication platform with risk-based dynamic user challenges. built by Verosint. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Dynamic risk-based authentication challenges, Custom rules engine for authentication policies, Pre-built rule templates for fraud defense..
Akamai MFA: FIDO2-based MFA solution using smartphone push notifications for authentication. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include FIDO2-based authentication using smartphone as roaming authenticator, Phish-proof push notifications on mobile devices, Multiple authentication factors including secure push, standard push, OTP, TOTP, SMS, and biometrics..
Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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