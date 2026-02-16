Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Acuvity RYNO is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Acuvity. i4 Zero Exfil is a free ai threat detection tool by i4 Ops. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying AI agents internally should pick Acuvity RYNO if shadow AI discovery and runtime governance are your actual pain points, not aspirational ones. The platform covers the full lifecycle,from finding unauthorized model usage to blocking prompt injection at runtime and enforcing data loss prevention across text, code, and images,which maps directly to ID.AM and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if you need broad GenAI usage monitoring without enforcement teeth, or if your primary concern is vetting third-party AI vendors rather than controlling internal deployments.
Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection
Sovereign AI with provable data security
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Common questions about comparing Acuvity RYNO vs i4 Zero Exfil for your ai threat detection needs.
Acuvity RYNO: Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection. built by Acuvity. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and governance, Real-time threat protection against prompt injection and jailbreaks, Data loss prevention across text, code, and images..
i4 Zero Exfil: Sovereign AI with provable data security. built by i4 Ops. Core capabilities include exfil prevention..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acuvity RYNO differentiates with Shadow AI discovery and governance, Real-time threat protection against prompt injection and jailbreaks, Data loss prevention across text, code, and images. i4 Zero Exfil differentiates with exfil prevention.
Acuvity RYNO is developed by Acuvity. i4 Zero Exfil is developed by i4 Ops. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acuvity RYNO and i4 Zero Exfil serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools. Key differences: Acuvity RYNO is Commercial while i4 Zero Exfil is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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