Acuvity RYNO: Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection. built by Acuvity. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and governance, Real-time threat protection against prompt injection and jailbreaks, Data loss prevention across text, code, and images..

i4 Zero Exfil: Sovereign AI with provable data security. built by i4 Ops. Core capabilities include exfil prevention..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.