Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..

ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool: API penetration testing tool for identifying business logic flaws. built by ZeroThreat. Core capabilities include API penetration testing, Business logic flaw detection, Configuration validation..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.