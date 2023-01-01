Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Acunetix. ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by ZeroThreat. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acunetix Web Application & API Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams scanning high-volume web applications and APIs will get the fastest time-to-remediation from Acunetix Web Application & API Security because its proof-of-exploit feature eliminates the false positive triage work that burns through security resources. The blended DAST/IAST approach detects over 12,000 vulnerability types including zero-days, and scheduled continuous scanning catches drift in multi-environment deployments. Skip this if your main gap is secure code review or SAST; Acunetix prioritizes detection over identifying vulnerable code lines early in the pipeline, so developers won't get line-level guidance before deployment.
ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool
Startup and SMB security teams that lack dedicated API security staff will find the fastest path to identifying business logic flaws in ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool; the free scanning tier lets you validate your API posture without procurement cycles, and native support for Swagger, OpenAPI, and Postman means you're testing APIs in the formats your developers already use. The tool's NIST ID.RA coverage is solid, meaning it genuinely helps you understand your API risk surface rather than just cataloging endpoints. Skip this if you need deep runtime behavioral analysis or if your APIs are wrapped in legacy SOAP layers; ZeroThreat is purpose-built for modern REST and GraphQL security, not backward compatibility.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation
API penetration testing tool for identifying business logic flaws
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix Web Application & API Security vs ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..
ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool: API penetration testing tool for identifying business logic flaws. built by ZeroThreat. Core capabilities include API penetration testing, Business logic flaw detection, Configuration validation..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security differentiates with Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning. ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool differentiates with API penetration testing, Business logic flaw detection, Configuration validation.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is developed by Acunetix. ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool is developed by ZeroThreat founded in 2023-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security and ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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