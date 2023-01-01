Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Acunetix API Security Testing is a commercial api security tool by Acunetix. ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool is a commercial api security tool by ZeroThreat. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams and AppSec programs managing REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs across multiple environments should pick Acunetix API Security Testing for its ability to discover hidden and undocumented endpoints that standard scanners miss, then validate them at scale through continuous automated scanning integrated into CI/CD pipelines. The tool's IAST sensor delivers server-side context during testing, which matters when you need to confirm whether a detected vulnerability actually executes or stays theoretical. This is less valuable for organizations still building API inventory or those needing manual penetration testing depth; Acunetix assumes you know what you're protecting and want to run it fast and often.
ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool
Startup and SMB security teams that lack dedicated API security staff will find the fastest path to identifying business logic flaws in ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool; the free scanning tier lets you validate your API posture without procurement cycles, and native support for Swagger, OpenAPI, and Postman means you're testing APIs in the formats your developers already use. The tool's NIST ID.RA coverage is solid, meaning it genuinely helps you understand your API risk surface rather than just cataloging endpoints. Skip this if you need deep runtime behavioral analysis or if your APIs are wrapped in legacy SOAP layers; ZeroThreat is purpose-built for modern REST and GraphQL security, not backward compatibility.
API vulnerability scanning and testing for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs
API penetration testing tool for identifying business logic flaws
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix API Security Testing vs ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool for your api security needs.
Acunetix API Security Testing: API vulnerability scanning and testing for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Hidden and undocumented API discovery, REST API vulnerability scanning, SOAP API vulnerability scanning..
ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool: API penetration testing tool for identifying business logic flaws. built by ZeroThreat. Core capabilities include API penetration testing, Business logic flaw detection, Configuration validation..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix API Security Testing differentiates with Hidden and undocumented API discovery, REST API vulnerability scanning, SOAP API vulnerability scanning. ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool differentiates with API penetration testing, Business logic flaw detection, Configuration validation.
Acunetix API Security Testing is developed by Acunetix. ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool is developed by ZeroThreat founded in 2023-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acunetix API Security Testing and ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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