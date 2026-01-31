Acunetix API Security Testing: API vulnerability scanning and testing for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Hidden and undocumented API discovery, REST API vulnerability scanning, SOAP API vulnerability scanning..

Prancer Autonomous API Security: AI-driven API pentesting platform with schema-aware testing and fuzzing. built by Prancer Enterprise. Core capabilities include Automatic API schema import from OpenAPI, Postman, and GraphQL, Shadow API and undocumented endpoint discovery, AI-generated context-aware payload fuzzing..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.