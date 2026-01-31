AcuityTec Authenticate & Validate: Multi-factor authentication service with phone PIN, KBA, and biometric methods. built by AcuityTec. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Phone 4-digit PIN code authentication via SMS, Knowledge-based authentication with custom security questions, Biometric facial recognition authentication..

Autenticación Multifactor (MFA): Managed MFA service protecting digital identities with additional authentication. built by Sincronet. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Managed multi-factor authentication service, Pay-per-use MSSP model, Protection against credential theft..

Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.