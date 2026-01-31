AcuityTec Authenticate & Validate is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by AcuityTec. Array IDpass Identity Solution is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Array Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best multi-factor authentication and single sign-on fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AcuityTec Authenticate & Validate
Startups and mid-market companies that need MFA without the overhead of legacy SSO platforms should evaluate AcuityTec Authenticate & Validate for its single API integration across phone PIN, biometric, and knowledge-based methods. The cloud deployment and real-time processing eliminate the on-prem maintenance tax, and NIST PR.AA coverage confirms proper identity and access controls are baked in. Skip this if you're an enterprise standardizing on Okta or Azure AD; AcuityTec's strength is filling the gap for teams too small for those platforms but too security-conscious to go passwordless-only.
Array IDpass Identity Solution
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in password resets will move fastest with Array IDpass Identity Solution because FIDO-based passwordless auth actually reduces help desk tickets instead of just promising to. Hybrid deployment means you can pilot with VPN and VDI access first, then expand to web and mobile without ripping out infrastructure. Skip this if you need deep directory integration across 50+ cloud applications; Array's strength is securing remote access and device authentication, not acting as your central identity fabric.
Multi-factor authentication service with phone PIN, KBA, and biometric methods
Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics
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Common questions about comparing AcuityTec Authenticate & Validate vs Array IDpass Identity Solution for your multi-factor authentication and single sign-on needs.
AcuityTec Authenticate & Validate: Multi-factor authentication service with phone PIN, KBA, and biometric methods. built by AcuityTec. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Phone 4-digit PIN code authentication via SMS, Knowledge-based authentication with custom security questions, Biometric facial recognition authentication..
Array IDpass Identity Solution: Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication using FIDO technology, Biometric authentication with fingerprints and facial recognition, Security key-based authentication..
Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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