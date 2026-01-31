AcuityTec Authenticate & Validate is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by AcuityTec. Akamai MFA is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Akamai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best multi-factor authentication and single sign-on fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and mid-market companies that need MFA without the overhead of legacy SSO platforms should evaluate AcuityTec Authenticate & Validate for its single API integration across phone PIN, biometric, and knowledge-based methods. The cloud deployment and real-time processing eliminate the on-prem maintenance tax, and NIST PR.AA coverage confirms proper identity and access controls are baked in. Skip this if you're an enterprise standardizing on Okta or Azure AD; AcuityTec's strength is filling the gap for teams too small for those platforms but too security-conscious to go passwordless-only.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams replacing SMS-based MFA will see the biggest payoff from Akamai MFA because FIDO2 authentication on smartphones eliminates phishing attacks that kill weaker push systems. The solution handles private key cryptography with zero shared secrets, meaning compromised servers don't expose authentication material, and it integrates directly into Active Directory and Okta without forcing new identity infrastructure. Skip this if your org needs passwordless sign-on as your primary use case; Akamai MFA is authentication-layer focused, not a full replacement for legacy password vaults.
Multi-factor authentication service with phone PIN, KBA, and biometric methods
FIDO2-based MFA solution using smartphone push notifications for authentication
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Common questions about comparing AcuityTec Authenticate & Validate vs Akamai MFA for your multi-factor authentication and single sign-on needs.
AcuityTec Authenticate & Validate: Multi-factor authentication service with phone PIN, KBA, and biometric methods. built by AcuityTec. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Phone 4-digit PIN code authentication via SMS, Knowledge-based authentication with custom security questions, Biometric facial recognition authentication..
Akamai MFA: FIDO2-based MFA solution using smartphone push notifications for authentication. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include FIDO2-based authentication using smartphone as roaming authenticator, Phish-proof push notifications on mobile devices, Multiple authentication factors including secure push, standard push, OTP, TOTP, SMS, and biometrics..
Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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