Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Active Cypher Cypher Scout is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Active Cypher. Imperva DDoS Protection is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Imperva. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in Active Directory and Azure AD permission creep will find immediate value in Cypher Scout because it runs standalone from a file server with zero installation friction, then delivers prioritized remediation guidance aligned to Microsoft best practices. The tool covers ID.AM, ID.RA, and PR.AA across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it surfaces both what's misconfigured and why it matters to access control posture. Skip this if you need deep integration with PAM platforms or role mining automation; Cypher Scout audits and advises, it doesn't orchestrate remediation at scale.
Teams protecting APIs and web applications under sustained volumetric attack need Imperva DDoS Protection for its 3-second mitigation SLA on Layer 3 and 4 floods, which eliminates the window where traffic actually reaches your infrastructure. The 13 Tbps global scrubbing capacity and Anycast routing handle the size of attacks most vendors only claim to handle. Skip this if your DDoS concern is primarily application-layer sophistication; Imperva's Layer 7 protection exists but the real competitive edge is raw speed on the attacks that actually cause downtime.
AD/Azure AD risk identification and auditing tool for file server environments.
Cloud-based DDoS mitigation for Layer 3, 4, and 7 attacks with 3-second SLA
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Common questions about comparing Active Cypher Cypher Scout vs Imperva DDoS Protection for your identity threat detection and response needs.
Active Cypher Cypher Scout: AD/Azure AD risk identification and auditing tool for file server environments. built by Active Cypher. Core capabilities include Continuous risk identification in Active Directory and Azure AD environments, Security inspection and auditing of user accounts to reveal gaps, Online reporting on identified security issues..
Imperva DDoS Protection: Cloud-based DDoS mitigation for Layer 3, 4, and 7 attacks with 3-second SLA. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Layer 3, 4, and 7 DDoS attack mitigation, 3-second mitigation SLA for Layer 3 and 4 attacks, 13 Tbps global scrubbing capacity..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Active Cypher Cypher Scout differentiates with Continuous risk identification in Active Directory and Azure AD environments, Security inspection and auditing of user accounts to reveal gaps, Online reporting on identified security issues. Imperva DDoS Protection differentiates with Layer 3, 4, and 7 DDoS attack mitigation, 3-second mitigation SLA for Layer 3 and 4 attacks, 13 Tbps global scrubbing capacity.
Active Cypher Cypher Scout is developed by Active Cypher. Imperva DDoS Protection is developed by Imperva. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Active Cypher Cypher Scout integrates with Active Directory, Azure Active Directory, AWS, ShareFile, Google. Imperva DDoS Protection integrates with Equinix Fabric Cloud Exchange. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Active Cypher Cypher Scout and Imperva DDoS Protection serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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