Active Cypher Cypher Scout: AD/Azure AD risk identification and auditing tool for file server environments. built by Active Cypher. Core capabilities include Continuous risk identification in Active Directory and Azure AD environments, Security inspection and auditing of user accounts to reveal gaps, Online reporting on identified security issues..

Delinea Identity Threat Protection: Monitors identities for threats and provides remediation recommendations. built by Delinea. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of all identities and their behaviors, Detection of identity misconfigurations and anomalous behavior, Visualization of identity access pathways across systems..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.