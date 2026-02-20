Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Active Cypher Cypher Scout is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Active Cypher. Delinea Identity Threat Protection is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Delinea. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in Active Directory and Azure AD permission creep will find immediate value in Cypher Scout because it runs standalone from a file server with zero installation friction, then delivers prioritized remediation guidance aligned to Microsoft best practices. The tool covers ID.AM, ID.RA, and PR.AA across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it surfaces both what's misconfigured and why it matters to access control posture. Skip this if you need deep integration with PAM platforms or role mining automation; Cypher Scout audits and advises, it doesn't orchestrate remediation at scale.
Delinea Identity Threat Protection
Teams managing hybrid identity sprawl across SaaS, cloud, and on-premises systems need Delinea Identity Threat Protection because it actually maps lateral movement risk by visualizing identity access pathways instead of just flagging isolated anomalies. The continuous monitoring and AI-driven impact assessment align directly with NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, catching account takeovers and MFA attacks that simpler tools miss. Skip this if your environment is purely on-premises Active Directory with minimal SaaS integration; you'll pay for cloud-native capabilities you don't need.
AD/Azure AD risk identification and auditing tool for file server environments.
Monitors identities for threats and provides remediation recommendations.
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Common questions about comparing Active Cypher Cypher Scout vs Delinea Identity Threat Protection for your identity threat detection and response needs.
Active Cypher Cypher Scout: AD/Azure AD risk identification and auditing tool for file server environments. built by Active Cypher. Core capabilities include Continuous risk identification in Active Directory and Azure AD environments, Security inspection and auditing of user accounts to reveal gaps, Online reporting on identified security issues..
Delinea Identity Threat Protection: Monitors identities for threats and provides remediation recommendations. built by Delinea. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of all identities and their behaviors, Detection of identity misconfigurations and anomalous behavior, Visualization of identity access pathways across systems..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Active Cypher Cypher Scout differentiates with Continuous risk identification in Active Directory and Azure AD environments, Security inspection and auditing of user accounts to reveal gaps, Online reporting on identified security issues. Delinea Identity Threat Protection differentiates with Continuous monitoring of all identities and their behaviors, Detection of identity misconfigurations and anomalous behavior, Visualization of identity access pathways across systems.
Active Cypher Cypher Scout is developed by Active Cypher. Delinea Identity Threat Protection is developed by Delinea. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Active Cypher Cypher Scout and Delinea Identity Threat Protection serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases: both are Identity Threat Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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