Active Cypher Cypher Cloud: Asset-level file encryption with remote access control across cloud & sharing platforms. built by Active Cypher. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Asset-level encryption for new and existing files, View-only file sharing mode preventing download, print, or modification, Remote access revocation at any time post-delivery..

Bonfy Adaptive Content Security (Bonfy ACS): AI-powered content security platform for healthcare compliance and data protection. built by Bonfy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated compliance checks for HIPAA and GDPR, AI-generated and human-created content scanning, Cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance risk detection..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.