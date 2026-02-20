Active Cypher Cypher Cloud: Asset-level file encryption with remote access control across cloud & sharing platforms. built by Active Cypher. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Asset-level encryption for new and existing files, View-only file sharing mode preventing download, print, or modification, Remote access revocation at any time post-delivery..

Atakama Multifactor Encryption: File encryption solution using multifactor auth to prevent data exfiltration. built by Atakama. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multifactor encryption requiring multiple authentication factors to decrypt files, Data exfiltration prevention through cryptographic file protection..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.