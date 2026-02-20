Active Cypher Cypher Cloud is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Active Cypher. Atakama Multifactor Encryption is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Atakama. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and mid-market teams with loose file-sharing habits need Active Cypher Cypher Cloud because it kills the damage from over-shared documents without forcing users into new workflows. The ability to revoke access or recall files after delivery, combined with view-only sharing that blocks downloads and printing, maps directly to NIST PR.DS asset management,your sensitive data stays encrypted and controllable even after it leaves your perimeter. Skip this if your risk profile demands zero-trust architecture across compute; Cypher Cloud solves the file-sharing problem, not network access control.
Atakama Multifactor Encryption
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping sensitive files to partners or cloud storage need Atakama Multifactor Encryption to stop exfiltration at the file level, not the network edge. The multifactor decryption requirement means stolen credentials alone won't unlock data, and the hybrid deployment model lets you protect files in motion without ripping out your existing infrastructure. Skip this if your threat model assumes users won't intentionally move files out of your control; Atakama assumes they will, and builds accordingly.
Asset-level file encryption with remote access control across cloud & sharing platforms.
File encryption solution using multifactor auth to prevent data exfiltration.
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Common questions about comparing Active Cypher Cypher Cloud vs Atakama Multifactor Encryption for your data loss prevention needs.
Active Cypher Cypher Cloud: Asset-level file encryption with remote access control across cloud & sharing platforms. built by Active Cypher. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Asset-level encryption for new and existing files, View-only file sharing mode preventing download, print, or modification, Remote access revocation at any time post-delivery..
Atakama Multifactor Encryption: File encryption solution using multifactor auth to prevent data exfiltration. built by Atakama. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multifactor encryption requiring multiple authentication factors to decrypt files, Data exfiltration prevention through cryptographic file protection..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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