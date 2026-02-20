Active Cypher Cypher Cloud: Asset-level file encryption with remote access control across cloud & sharing platforms. built by Active Cypher. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Asset-level encryption for new and existing files, View-only file sharing mode preventing download, print, or modification, Remote access revocation at any time post-delivery..

AnySecura: Enterprise DLP, endpoint security & user activity monitoring platform. built by AnySecura. Core capabilities include Data Loss Prevention (DLP) via email, USB, and cloud storage, Endpoint device control (USB, Bluetooth, printers), User activity and application usage monitoring..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.