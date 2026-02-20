Actifile: Data security platform for PII discovery, encryption & compliance in finance. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated sensitive data discovery and mapping across endpoints, users, and shadow cloud infrastructure, Financial risk quantification of data breach exposure in multiple currencies, File-level contextual encryption with immediate or scheduled application..

eXate Data Sovereignty Platform: Unified platform for data sovereignty, encryption, and cross-border compliance. built by eXate. Core capabilities include Automatic sensitive data classification using AI-driven discovery, Sovereign key management with user-controlled encryption and decryption access, Dynamic policy enforcement across distributed and cross-border environments..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.