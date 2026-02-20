Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile is a commercial data security posture management tool by Actifile. eXate Data Sovereignty Platform is a commercial data security posture management tool by eXate. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Financial services teams managing PII across hybrid cloud and endpoints will find Actifile's strongest value in quantifying breach risk in actual currency terms, then encrypting what matters most. The platform maps sensitive data discovery directly to FDIC and 23 NYCRR 500 compliance requirements, which cuts through the noise for regulated institutions. Skip this if your data lives primarily in SaaS apps or you need detection and response capabilities; Actifile focuses on asset inventory and encryption, not incident handling.
eXate Data Sovereignty Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sensitive data across multiple jurisdictions need eXate Data Sovereignty Platform because it actually enforces regional compliance rules in real time instead of treating them as a checkbox. The AI-driven classification and jurisdiction-aware policy engine covers NIST ID.AM and PR.DS, meaning you get asset visibility tied directly to where data lives and what rules apply to it. Skip this if your data footprint is single-region or you're still running mostly on-premises; the hybrid deployment model and cross-border focus make it overbuilt for simpler compliance scenarios.
Data security platform for PII discovery, encryption & compliance in finance.
Unified platform for data sovereignty, encryption, and cross-border compliance.
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Common questions about comparing Actifile vs eXate Data Sovereignty Platform for your data security posture management needs.
Actifile: Data security platform for PII discovery, encryption & compliance in finance. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated sensitive data discovery and mapping across endpoints, users, and shadow cloud infrastructure, Financial risk quantification of data breach exposure in multiple currencies, File-level contextual encryption with immediate or scheduled application..
eXate Data Sovereignty Platform: Unified platform for data sovereignty, encryption, and cross-border compliance. built by eXate. Core capabilities include Automatic sensitive data classification using AI-driven discovery, Sovereign key management with user-controlled encryption and decryption access, Dynamic policy enforcement across distributed and cross-border environments..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile differentiates with Automated sensitive data discovery and mapping across endpoints, users, and shadow cloud infrastructure, Financial risk quantification of data breach exposure in multiple currencies, File-level contextual encryption with immediate or scheduled application. eXate Data Sovereignty Platform differentiates with Automatic sensitive data classification using AI-driven discovery, Sovereign key management with user-controlled encryption and decryption access, Dynamic policy enforcement across distributed and cross-border environments.
Actifile is developed by Actifile. eXate Data Sovereignty Platform is developed by eXate. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile and eXate Data Sovereignty Platform serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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