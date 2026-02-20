Actifile: Data security platform for PII discovery, encryption & compliance in finance. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated sensitive data discovery and mapping across endpoints, users, and shadow cloud infrastructure, Financial risk quantification of data breach exposure in multiple currencies, File-level contextual encryption with immediate or scheduled application..

DataStealth Platform: Data protection platform using tokenization, masking & encryption. built by DataStealth. Core capabilities include Data discovery across on-premise, cloud, SaaS, legacy, and AI environments, Automatic sensitive data classification across applications, databases, and file shares, Data protection via tokenization, encryption, and masking..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.