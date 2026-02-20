Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile is a commercial data security posture management tool by Actifile. DataStealth Platform is a commercial data security posture management tool by DataStealth. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Financial services teams managing PII across hybrid cloud and endpoints will find Actifile's strongest value in quantifying breach risk in actual currency terms, then encrypting what matters most. The platform maps sensitive data discovery directly to FDIC and 23 NYCRR 500 compliance requirements, which cuts through the noise for regulated institutions. Skip this if your data lives primarily in SaaS apps or you need detection and response capabilities; Actifile focuses on asset inventory and encryption, not incident handling.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting sensitive data across hybrid infrastructure will benefit most from DataStealth Platform's agentless network-layer deployment, which finds and masks data without application changes or agent sprawl. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and PR.DS strongly through automated discovery and classification across on-premise, cloud, SaaS, and legacy systems, with pre-aligned compliance trails for PCI, HIPAA, and GDPR. Skip this if your priority is detection and response over prevention; DataStealth is built for data protection at rest and in motion, not for hunting or forensics.
Data security platform for PII discovery, encryption & compliance in finance.
Data protection platform using tokenization, masking & encryption.
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Common questions about comparing Actifile vs DataStealth Platform for your data security posture management needs.
Actifile: Data security platform for PII discovery, encryption & compliance in finance. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated sensitive data discovery and mapping across endpoints, users, and shadow cloud infrastructure, Financial risk quantification of data breach exposure in multiple currencies, File-level contextual encryption with immediate or scheduled application..
DataStealth Platform: Data protection platform using tokenization, masking & encryption. built by DataStealth. Core capabilities include Data discovery across on-premise, cloud, SaaS, legacy, and AI environments, Automatic sensitive data classification across applications, databases, and file shares, Data protection via tokenization, encryption, and masking..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile differentiates with Automated sensitive data discovery and mapping across endpoints, users, and shadow cloud infrastructure, Financial risk quantification of data breach exposure in multiple currencies, File-level contextual encryption with immediate or scheduled application. DataStealth Platform differentiates with Data discovery across on-premise, cloud, SaaS, legacy, and AI environments, Automatic sensitive data classification across applications, databases, and file shares, Data protection via tokenization, encryption, and masking.
Actifile is developed by Actifile. DataStealth Platform is developed by DataStealth. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile and DataStealth Platform serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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