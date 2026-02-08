Acsense IAM Resilience Platform: IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery. built by Acsense. Core capabilities include Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring..

Odaseva Backup and Restore: Enterprise Salesforce backup & restore with incremental backups and compliance support. built by Odaseva. Core capabilities include Incremental backups of Salesforce data, metadata, and files at up to every 5-minute frequency, Automated and on-demand backup job scheduling, Restore Readiness Audits that cross-check data and metadata to detect potential restore failures..

Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.