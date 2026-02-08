Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is a commercial backup as a service tool by Acsense. Odaseva Backup and Restore is a commercial backup as a service tool by Odaseva. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams standardized on Okta need Acsense IAM Resilience Platform to close the gap between compliance reporting and actual recovery capability. It handles automated audit readiness and real-time monitoring across your Okta environment, but the platform's real strength is backup and disaster recovery,functions most teams bolt on as an afterthought until an incident forces the issue. Skip this if your organization runs a multi-vendor IAM stack and needs a platform-agnostic tool; Acsense is built specifically for Okta shops and won't justify its cost anywhere else.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting Salesforce environments need Odaseva Backup and Restore for its five-minute incremental backup frequency and field-level restore granularity, which together eliminate the "restore everything or nothing" problem that kills RTO in actual incidents. The Restore Readiness Audits actually catch metadata mismatches before you attempt recovery, reducing failed restores that plague competitors. Skip this if your org treats Salesforce backups as a compliance checkbox rather than an incident response tool; Odaseva's value compounds only with teams that rehearse and monitor restores.
IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery
Enterprise Salesforce backup & restore with incremental backups and compliance support.
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Common questions about comparing Acsense IAM Resilience Platform vs Odaseva Backup and Restore for your backup as a service needs.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform: IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery. built by Acsense. Core capabilities include Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring..
Odaseva Backup and Restore: Enterprise Salesforce backup & restore with incremental backups and compliance support. built by Odaseva. Core capabilities include Incremental backups of Salesforce data, metadata, and files at up to every 5-minute frequency, Automated and on-demand backup job scheduling, Restore Readiness Audits that cross-check data and metadata to detect potential restore failures..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform differentiates with Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring. Odaseva Backup and Restore differentiates with Incremental backups of Salesforce data, metadata, and files at up to every 5-minute frequency, Automated and on-demand backup job scheduling, Restore Readiness Audits that cross-check data and metadata to detect potential restore failures.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is developed by Acsense. Odaseva Backup and Restore is developed by Odaseva. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform and Odaseva Backup and Restore serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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