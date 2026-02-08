Mid-market and enterprise security teams standardized on Okta need Acsense IAM Resilience Platform to close the gap between compliance reporting and actual recovery capability. It handles automated audit readiness and real-time monitoring across your Okta environment, but the platform's real strength is backup and disaster recovery,functions most teams bolt on as an afterthought until an incident forces the issue. Skip this if your organization runs a multi-vendor IAM stack and needs a platform-agnostic tool; Acsense is built specifically for Okta shops and won't justify its cost anywhere else. Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing AI agents accessing internal systems need Agen for Workforce because it's the only platform that treats agent identity and permissions as a first-class problem rather than bolting governance onto an existing IAM system. The tool covers NIST PR.AA and DE.CM across agent lifecycle management, audit trails, and approval workflows, which means you're not manually tracking which agents touched which APIs. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet deployed agents internally or if you're looking for a general IAM platform that happens to support agents; Agen is purpose-built for the agent-as-user model and will feel narrow if agents are still peripheral to your stack.