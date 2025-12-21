Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..

Wazuh Extended Detection and Response (XDR): Open source XDR platform for threat detection and response across IT layers. built by Wazuh. Core capabilities include Threat hunting with adversary tactics and techniques mapping, Behavioral analysis for anomaly detection, Automated response with active response module..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.