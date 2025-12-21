Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. Wazuh Extended Detection and Response (XDR) is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Wazuh. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Wazuh Extended Detection and Response (XDR)
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations that need detection and response without the SaaS licensing overhead should seriously consider Wazuh Extended Detection and Response. Its open source foundation means you control deployment costs across hybrid infrastructure, and the platform covers the full detection-to-mitigation chain: continuous monitoring catches anomalies, behavioral analysis flags compromises, and the active response module actually stops threats instead of just alerting on them. Skip this if your team is understaffed and wants a fully managed service; Wazuh requires hands-on tuning and threat intelligence curation to deliver its value.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
Open source XDR platform for threat detection and response across IT layers
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs Wazuh Extended Detection and Response (XDR) for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
Wazuh Extended Detection and Response (XDR): Open source XDR platform for threat detection and response across IT layers. built by Wazuh. Core capabilities include Threat hunting with adversary tactics and techniques mapping, Behavioral analysis for anomaly detection, Automated response with active response module..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Wazuh Extended Detection and Response (XDR) differentiates with Threat hunting with adversary tactics and techniques mapping, Behavioral analysis for anomaly detection, Automated response with active response module.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Wazuh Extended Detection and Response (XDR) is developed by Wazuh. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Wazuh Extended Detection and Response (XDR) serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both are Extended Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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