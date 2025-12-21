Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. NetApp Backup and Recovery is a commercial backup as a service tool by NetApp. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Mid-market and enterprise organizations with hybrid cloud infrastructure will get the most from NetApp Backup and Recovery because it handles multicloud backup without forcing you to rip out existing ONTAP investments. NetApp Console ties backup operations directly to AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud alongside on-premises arrays, and the Ransomware Resilience data service addresses recovery planning that most pure backup vendors skip entirely. This isn't the tool for teams whose backups live entirely in one public cloud or who need SaaS-only simplicity; NetApp's strength comes from managing complexity across multiple storage tiers and clouds, which creates operational overhead for smaller deployments.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
Enterprise data storage platform with hybrid cloud mgmt & data services.
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs NetApp Backup and Recovery for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
NetApp Backup and Recovery: Enterprise data storage platform with hybrid cloud mgmt & data services. built by NetApp. Core capabilities include All-flash, hybrid-flash, object, and block on-premises storage systems, Cloud storage integration with AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Cloud Volumes ONTAP for deploying storage into public clouds..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. NetApp Backup and Recovery differentiates with All-flash, hybrid-flash, object, and block on-premises storage systems, Cloud storage integration with AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Cloud Volumes ONTAP for deploying storage into public clouds.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. NetApp Backup and Recovery is developed by NetApp. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud integrates with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace. NetApp Backup and Recovery integrates with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and NetApp Backup and Recovery serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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