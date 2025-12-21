Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..

NetApp Backup and Recovery: Enterprise data storage platform with hybrid cloud mgmt & data services. built by NetApp. Core capabilities include All-flash, hybrid-flash, object, and block on-premises storage systems, Cloud storage integration with AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Cloud Volumes ONTAP for deploying storage into public clouds..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.