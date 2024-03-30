Acra is a free database security tool. Enclaive Managed Databases w/ Data-in-Use Encryption is a commercial database security tool by enclaive. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams protecting PostgreSQL and MySQL databases in microservices architectures should evaluate Acra for field-level encryption that works transparently across distributed applications without requiring schema changes. The free, open-source model and 1,458 GitHub stars signal real adoption among developers who need encryption at the database layer rather than application rewrite. Skip this if your priority is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Acra prioritizes preventing data exposure over intrusion forensics, and its access control is coarse-grained compared to specialized database activity monitoring tools.
Enclaive Managed Databases w/ Data-in-Use Encryption
Organizations handling regulated customer data on shared cloud infrastructure should adopt Enclaive Managed Databases for the only encryption layer that actually prevents their cloud provider from accessing live query results. The combination of hardware-accelerated in-use encryption across PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and MariaDB, paired with HIPAA and PCI DSS compliance automation, eliminates the operational burden of key rotation that kills most encryption-first database deployments. Skip this if you need a multi-database platform covering non-relational stores beyond MongoDB or if your team lacks the cryptographic expertise to manage key lifecycle; the simplified key management here still assumes security familiarity.
A database protection suite that provides field-level encryption, access control, and intrusion detection for distributed applications storing sensitive data.
Managed DB hosting with encryption at rest, in transit, and in use.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Acra vs Enclaive Managed Databases w/ Data-in-Use Encryption for your database security needs.
Acra: A database protection suite that provides field-level encryption, access control, and intrusion detection for distributed applications storing sensitive data..
Enclaive Managed Databases w/ Data-in-Use Encryption: Managed DB hosting with encryption at rest, in transit, and in use. built by enclaive. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include 3D Encryption: data encrypted at rest, in transit, and in use simultaneously, Hardware-accelerated encryption to maintain performance during active data processing, Data concealment from infrastructure/service provider at all times..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox