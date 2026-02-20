Acompany: Japanese firm offering confidential computing, AI security, and data privacy services. built by Acompany. Core capabilities include Confidential computing (秘密計算) technology for secure data processing, AI Cleanroom for protecting data and AI workloads, Data Cleanroom for safe utilization of organizational data..

Vaultree Data-In-Use Encryption: Data-in-use encryption enabling operations on encrypted data without decryption. built by Vaultree. Core capabilities include Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE), Searchable Encryption, Multi-Key Encryption..

Both serve the Confidential Computing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.