Acompany: Japanese firm offering confidential computing, AI security, and data privacy services. built by Acompany. Core capabilities include Confidential computing (秘密計算) technology for secure data processing, AI Cleanroom for protecting data and AI workloads, Data Cleanroom for safe utilization of organizational data..

Fr0ntierX: Confidential computing platform securing workloads with encrypted containers. built by Fr0ntierX. Core capabilities include Isolated secure containers with full encryption, Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), Multi-party computation authentication..

Both serve the Confidential Computing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.