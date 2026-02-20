Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acompany is a commercial confidential computing tool by Acompany. Enveil ZeroReveal is a commercial confidential computing tool by Enveil. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best confidential computing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise organizations processing sensitive data through AI workloads should evaluate Acompany's Confidential AI Suite if data privacy governance is blocking your model deployment timelines. The vendor's proprietary confidential computing technology addresses the core gap most teams face: NIST PR.DS and PR.PS coverage without sacrificing model performance, which matters when your data science team is tired of waiting for sanitized datasets. Skip this if you need broad DSPM coverage across unstructured data lakes or if your infrastructure is primarily on-premises; Acompany optimizes for cloud-native AI workflows, not legacy data discovery.
Enterprise and mid-market teams that need to run analytics or machine learning across data they cannot physically move or consolidate should evaluate Enveil ZeroReveal; homomorphic encryption and secure multiparty computation let you query and train models on partitioned data without decryption or pooling. The API-based proxy deploys without rearchitecting your data layer, and NIAP Common Criteria certification removes compliance friction for regulated industries. This is not for buyers seeking a general data loss prevention tool or those without a specific cross-boundary data collaboration problem; ZeroReveal solves a narrow use case exceptionally well and forces you to redesign workflows around encrypted compute.
Japanese firm offering confidential computing, AI security, and data privacy services.
PET suite for encrypted search and ML across data boundaries.
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Common questions about comparing Acompany vs Enveil ZeroReveal for your confidential computing needs.
Acompany: Japanese firm offering confidential computing, AI security, and data privacy services. built by Acompany. Core capabilities include Confidential computing (秘密計算) technology for secure data processing, AI Cleanroom for protecting data and AI workloads, Data Cleanroom for safe utilization of organizational data..
Enveil ZeroReveal: PET suite for encrypted search and ML across data boundaries. built by Enveil. Core capabilities include Encrypted search and watchlisting via homomorphic encryption, Encrypted ML model training using Secure Multiparty Computation (SMPC), Encrypted ML model evaluation and inference..
Both serve the Confidential Computing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acompany differentiates with Confidential computing (秘密計算) technology for secure data processing, AI Cleanroom for protecting data and AI workloads, Data Cleanroom for safe utilization of organizational data. Enveil ZeroReveal differentiates with Encrypted search and watchlisting via homomorphic encryption, Encrypted ML model training using Secure Multiparty Computation (SMPC), Encrypted ML model evaluation and inference.
Acompany is developed by Acompany. Enveil ZeroReveal is developed by Enveil. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acompany and Enveil ZeroReveal serve similar Confidential Computing use cases: both are Confidential Computing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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