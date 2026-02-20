Acompany: Japanese firm offering confidential computing, AI security, and data privacy services. built by Acompany. Core capabilities include Confidential computing (秘密計算) technology for secure data processing, AI Cleanroom for protecting data and AI workloads, Data Cleanroom for safe utilization of organizational data..

Enveil ZeroReveal: PET suite for encrypted search and ML across data boundaries. built by Enveil. Core capabilities include Encrypted search and watchlisting via homomorphic encryption, Encrypted ML model training using Secure Multiparty Computation (SMPC), Encrypted ML model evaluation and inference..

Both serve the Confidential Computing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.