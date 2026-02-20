Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acompany is a commercial confidential computing tool by Acompany. Enclaive Managed Databases w/ Data-in-Use Encryption is a commercial confidential computing tool by enclaive. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best confidential computing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise organizations processing sensitive data through AI workloads should evaluate Acompany's Confidential AI Suite if data privacy governance is blocking your model deployment timelines. The vendor's proprietary confidential computing technology addresses the core gap most teams face: NIST PR.DS and PR.PS coverage without sacrificing model performance, which matters when your data science team is tired of waiting for sanitized datasets. Skip this if you need broad DSPM coverage across unstructured data lakes or if your infrastructure is primarily on-premises; Acompany optimizes for cloud-native AI workflows, not legacy data discovery.
Enclaive Managed Databases w/ Data-in-Use Encryption
Organizations handling regulated customer data on shared cloud infrastructure should adopt Enclaive Managed Databases for the only encryption layer that actually prevents their cloud provider from accessing live query results. The combination of hardware-accelerated in-use encryption across PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and MariaDB, paired with HIPAA and PCI DSS compliance automation, eliminates the operational burden of key rotation that kills most encryption-first database deployments. Skip this if you need a multi-database platform covering non-relational stores beyond MongoDB or if your team lacks the cryptographic expertise to manage key lifecycle; the simplified key management here still assumes security familiarity.
Japanese firm offering confidential computing, AI security, and data privacy services.
Managed DB hosting with encryption at rest, in transit, and in use.
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Common questions about comparing Acompany vs Enclaive Managed Databases w/ Data-in-Use Encryption for your confidential computing needs.
Acompany: Japanese firm offering confidential computing, AI security, and data privacy services. built by Acompany. Core capabilities include Confidential computing (秘密計算) technology for secure data processing, AI Cleanroom for protecting data and AI workloads, Data Cleanroom for safe utilization of organizational data..
Enclaive Managed Databases w/ Data-in-Use Encryption: Managed DB hosting with encryption at rest, in transit, and in use. built by enclaive. Core capabilities include 3D Encryption: data encrypted at rest, in transit, and in use simultaneously, Hardware-accelerated encryption to maintain performance during active data processing, Data concealment from infrastructure/service provider at all times..
Both serve the Confidential Computing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acompany differentiates with Confidential computing (秘密計算) technology for secure data processing, AI Cleanroom for protecting data and AI workloads, Data Cleanroom for safe utilization of organizational data. Enclaive Managed Databases w/ Data-in-Use Encryption differentiates with 3D Encryption: data encrypted at rest, in transit, and in use simultaneously, Hardware-accelerated encryption to maintain performance during active data processing, Data concealment from infrastructure/service provider at all times.
Acompany is developed by Acompany. Enclaive Managed Databases w/ Data-in-Use Encryption is developed by enclaive. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acompany and Enclaive Managed Databases w/ Data-in-Use Encryption serve similar Confidential Computing use cases: both are Confidential Computing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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