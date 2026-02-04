Ackcent Resilient MDR is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Ackcent. Alert Logic Fortra XDR is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Alert Logic. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams without dedicated 24/7 SOC capacity should evaluate Ackcent Resilient MDR for its managed incident response layer; most competitors offer detection-heavy services, but Ackcent explicitly maps response and mitigation workflows to NIST RS.MA and RS.MI, meaning you're outsourcing investigation and containment, not just alerts. The European vendor's one-year log retention and multi-cloud correlation across AWS, Azure, and GCP handle hybrid environments that pure EDR struggles with. Skip this if your organization needs a tightly integrated single-vendor platform; Ackcent requires willingness to orchestrate integrations across your existing stack.
Mid-market and lower-enterprise teams without dedicated 24/7 security staff should pick Alert Logic Fortra XDR for its 15-minute response SLA and built-in threat hunting from designated analysts, which eliminates the need to staff a full SOC. The platform covers detection and incident response across endpoints, networks, and cloud, with automated host isolation and playbook-driven workflows that compress mean time to remediation. Skip this if your organization already has mature internal detection capabilities and threat hunters on staff; you'll pay for analyst time you don't need.
24/7 MDR service with AI-powered threat detection and incident response
Managed XDR service with 24/7 monitoring across endpoints, networks, and cloud
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Ackcent Resilient MDR vs Alert Logic Fortra XDR for your managed detection and response needs.
Ackcent Resilient MDR: 24/7 MDR service with AI-powered threat detection and incident response. built by Ackcent. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include 24/7 managed detection and response, AI-powered threat detection, Custom use cases based on business risks..
Alert Logic Fortra XDR: Managed XDR service with 24/7 monitoring across endpoints, networks, and cloud. built by Alert Logic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24/7 security operations center monitoring with 15-minute SLA for critical incidents, Unified visibility across endpoints, networks, and cloud environments, Lightweight endpoint agent for telemetry collection..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox