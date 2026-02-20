Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ACI Learning Skill Labs is a commercial cyber range training tool by ACI Learning. Stealien Cyber Drill System is a commercial cyber range training tool by Stealien. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Academic programs and corporate training teams need ACI Learning Skill Labs because it actually lets students break things hands-on instead of watching videos, which is the only way network and security fundamentals stick. The CollegePro sets align with real course calendars across years 1-2, and auto-grading cuts instructor overhead on repetitive validation work. This is built for schools and training departments, not for security operations teams looking to upskill existing staff on incident response or threat hunting; if your goal is certifications and foundational competency, this works; if you need role-specific depth for security engineers already in the field, look elsewhere.
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations that need hands-on hacking defense training across multiple attack surfaces should choose Stealien Cyber Drill System for its real-world scenario design grounded in actual penetration testing work. The platform covers web, app, IoT, system, network, and malware domains with content updated from Stealien's own research institute, and the hybrid deployment model lets you run it on-premises or SaaS depending on your data sensitivity. This tool is weakest for organizations prioritizing awareness training over skilled practitioner development; NIST coverage skews toward awareness and improvement processes rather than detection or response capabilities, so use it to build your red team bench, not to scale security culture.
Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs.
Web-based cyber hacking defense training platform with CTF-style exercises.
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Common questions about comparing ACI Learning Skill Labs vs Stealien Cyber Drill System for your cyber range training needs.
ACI Learning Skill Labs: Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs. built by ACI Learning. Core capabilities include Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems..
Stealien Cyber Drill System: Web-based cyber hacking defense training platform with CTF-style exercises. built by Stealien. Core capabilities include Multi-domain training content covering web, app, IoT, system, network, and malware, Unidirectional and bidirectional content delivery formats, Simulated real-world hacking scenarios based on penetration testing projects..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ACI Learning Skill Labs differentiates with Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems. Stealien Cyber Drill System differentiates with Multi-domain training content covering web, app, IoT, system, network, and malware, Unidirectional and bidirectional content delivery formats, Simulated real-world hacking scenarios based on penetration testing projects.
ACI Learning Skill Labs is developed by ACI Learning. Stealien Cyber Drill System is developed by Stealien. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ACI Learning Skill Labs and Stealien Cyber Drill System serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases: both are Cyber Range Training tools, both cover Cyber Range. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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