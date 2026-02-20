ACI Learning Skill Labs: Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs. built by ACI Learning. Core capabilities include Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems..

Stealien Cyber Drill System: Web-based cyber hacking defense training platform with CTF-style exercises. built by Stealien. Core capabilities include Multi-domain training content covering web, app, IoT, system, network, and malware, Unidirectional and bidirectional content delivery formats, Simulated real-world hacking scenarios based on penetration testing projects..

Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.