ACI Learning Skill Labs: Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs. built by ACI Learning. Core capabilities include Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems..

Immersive One: Cyber readiness platform for drills, simulations, training, and reporting. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Live-fire cyber drills mapped to MITRE ATT&CK and NIST frameworks, Cyber crisis simulations for executive decision-making, Cyber range exercises to benchmark SOC performance..

Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.