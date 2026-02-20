ACI Learning Skill Labs: Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs. built by ACI Learning. Core capabilities include Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems..

Immersive Labs Cyber Drills: Live, simulated cyber attack drills to test org-wide incident response. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Live, coordinated real-world attack scenario simulations, Cross-functional team exercises spanning SOC, legal, PR, leadership, and investors, Scenario coverage including ransomware, data breaches, and APTs..

Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.