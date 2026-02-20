Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ACI Learning Skill Labs is a commercial cyber range training tool by ACI Learning. Immersive Labs Cyber Drills is a commercial cyber range training tool by Immersive Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Academic programs and corporate training teams need ACI Learning Skill Labs because it actually lets students break things hands-on instead of watching videos, which is the only way network and security fundamentals stick. The CollegePro sets align with real course calendars across years 1-2, and auto-grading cuts instructor overhead on repetitive validation work. This is built for schools and training departments, not for security operations teams looking to upskill existing staff on incident response or threat hunting; if your goal is certifications and foundational competency, this works; if you need role-specific depth for security engineers already in the field, look elsewhere.
Security leaders who need to validate incident response speed across SOC, legal, PR, and executive teams should run Immersive Labs Cyber Drills; tabletop simulations alone won't catch the communication breakdowns and decision delays that live coordinated attacks expose. The tool covers NIST RS.CO (incident response reporting and coordination) thoroughly, with cross-functional benchmarking that forces real accountability, and supports both synchronous drills and asynchronous formats for distributed teams. Skip this if your incident response plan hasn't been documented yet or if you're still hiring your first SOC analyst; you'll get more value from foundational IR playbooks first.
Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs.
Live, simulated cyber attack drills to test org-wide incident response.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing ACI Learning Skill Labs vs Immersive Labs Cyber Drills for your cyber range training needs.
ACI Learning Skill Labs: Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs. built by ACI Learning. Core capabilities include Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems..
Immersive Labs Cyber Drills: Live, simulated cyber attack drills to test org-wide incident response. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Live, coordinated real-world attack scenario simulations, Cross-functional team exercises spanning SOC, legal, PR, leadership, and investors, Scenario coverage including ransomware, data breaches, and APTs..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ACI Learning Skill Labs differentiates with Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems. Immersive Labs Cyber Drills differentiates with Live, coordinated real-world attack scenario simulations, Cross-functional team exercises spanning SOC, legal, PR, leadership, and investors, Scenario coverage including ransomware, data breaches, and APTs.
ACI Learning Skill Labs is developed by ACI Learning. Immersive Labs Cyber Drills is developed by Immersive Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ACI Learning Skill Labs and Immersive Labs Cyber Drills serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases: both are Cyber Range Training tools, both cover Cyber Range. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox