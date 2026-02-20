Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ACI Learning Skill Labs is a commercial cyber range training tool by ACI Learning. Immersive Cyber Ranges is a commercial cyber range training tool by Immersive Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Academic programs and corporate training teams need ACI Learning Skill Labs because it actually lets students break things hands-on instead of watching videos, which is the only way network and security fundamentals stick. The CollegePro sets align with real course calendars across years 1-2, and auto-grading cuts instructor overhead on repetitive validation work. This is built for schools and training departments, not for security operations teams looking to upskill existing staff on incident response or threat hunting; if your goal is certifications and foundational competency, this works; if you need role-specific depth for security engineers already in the field, look elsewhere.
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations need Immersive Cyber Ranges to close the gap between knowing a threat exists and actually executing a response; the platform's ability to spin up offline, replicated network environments means your team practices against scenarios that match your real infrastructure, not generic labs. The role-based training support across offensive and defensive personas, paired with after-action reports that surface individual and team performance gaps, directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0's Awareness and Training function where most organizations fail. Skip this if your priority is building awareness among non-technical staff; Immersive Cyber Ranges assumes hands-on technical depth and is built for practitioners who need validation under pressure, not compliance checkbox training.
Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs.
Cyber range platform for simulating real-world attacks in risk-free environments.
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Common questions about comparing ACI Learning Skill Labs vs Immersive Cyber Ranges for your cyber range training needs.
ACI Learning Skill Labs: Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs. built by ACI Learning. Core capabilities include Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems..
Immersive Cyber Ranges: Cyber range platform for simulating real-world attacks in risk-free environments. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Pre-built cyber range environment templates, Custom cyber range creation to replicate organizational network environments, On-demand environments available without internet connection..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ACI Learning Skill Labs differentiates with Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems. Immersive Cyber Ranges differentiates with Pre-built cyber range environment templates, Custom cyber range creation to replicate organizational network environments, On-demand environments available without internet connection.
ACI Learning Skill Labs is developed by ACI Learning. Immersive Cyber Ranges is developed by Immersive Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ACI Learning Skill Labs and Immersive Cyber Ranges serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases: both are Cyber Range Training tools, both cover Cyber Range. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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