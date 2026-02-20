Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ACI Learning Skill Labs is a commercial cyber range training tool by ACI Learning. Immersive Crisis Sim is a commercial cyber range training tool by Immersive Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Academic programs and corporate training teams need ACI Learning Skill Labs because it actually lets students break things hands-on instead of watching videos, which is the only way network and security fundamentals stick. The CollegePro sets align with real course calendars across years 1-2, and auto-grading cuts instructor overhead on repetitive validation work. This is built for schools and training departments, not for security operations teams looking to upskill existing staff on incident response or threat hunting; if your goal is certifications and foundational competency, this works; if you need role-specific depth for security engineers already in the field, look elsewhere.
Mid-market and enterprise security leaders who need to stress-test incident response decisions under real-time pressure should run Immersive Crisis Sim before your next tabletop. The platform's AI-generated scenarios measure decision latency and strategic outcomes against NIST, ISO, and DORA frameworks, giving you actual data on whether your team will freeze or act when a breach is live. Skip this if your incident response playbooks are still unsigned PDFs; the tool assumes you have a baseline process to stress-test, not build from scratch.
Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs.
AI-driven cyber crisis simulation platform for testing org-wide incident response.
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Common questions about comparing ACI Learning Skill Labs vs Immersive Crisis Sim for your cyber range training needs.
ACI Learning Skill Labs: Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs. built by ACI Learning. Core capabilities include Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems..
Immersive Crisis Sim: AI-driven cyber crisis simulation platform for testing org-wide incident response. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include AI-driven scenario generation for tailored crisis simulations, Dynamic crisis feeds that replicate real-world breach conditions, Real-time evaluation of decision-making under pressure..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ACI Learning Skill Labs differentiates with Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems. Immersive Crisis Sim differentiates with AI-driven scenario generation for tailored crisis simulations, Dynamic crisis feeds that replicate real-world breach conditions, Real-time evaluation of decision-making under pressure.
ACI Learning Skill Labs is developed by ACI Learning. Immersive Crisis Sim is developed by Immersive Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ACI Learning Skill Labs and Immersive Crisis Sim serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases: both are Cyber Range Training tools, both cover Cyber Range. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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