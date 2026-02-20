ACI Learning Skill Labs: Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs. built by ACI Learning. Core capabilities include Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems..

Immersive Cloud Security Training: Hands-on cloud security training labs for AWS, Azure, and Sentinel teams. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Hands-on cloud security labs with no downloads or setup required, Automatic detection of task and lab completion, Coverage of AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Microsoft Sentinel environments..

Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.