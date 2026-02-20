Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ACI Learning Skill Labs is a commercial cyber range training tool by ACI Learning. Immersive Cloud Security Training is a commercial cyber range training tool by Immersive Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Academic programs and corporate training teams need ACI Learning Skill Labs because it actually lets students break things hands-on instead of watching videos, which is the only way network and security fundamentals stick. The CollegePro sets align with real course calendars across years 1-2, and auto-grading cuts instructor overhead on repetitive validation work. This is built for schools and training departments, not for security operations teams looking to upskill existing staff on incident response or threat hunting; if your goal is certifications and foundational competency, this works; if you need role-specific depth for security engineers already in the field, look elsewhere.
Immersive Cloud Security Training
Teams responsible for AWS, Azure, or Sentinel security need Immersive Cloud Security Training because hands-on labs without setup friction actually get engineers to complete training instead of letting it pile up in their LMS. The tool maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0 awareness and training requirements, and its automatic task completion tracking gives you the audit trail security leaders actually want. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premise infrastructure or GCP; the curriculum assumes cloud-native environments, and switching platforms mid-program wastes the momentum.
Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs.
Hands-on cloud security training labs for AWS, Azure, and Sentinel teams.
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Common questions about comparing ACI Learning Skill Labs vs Immersive Cloud Security Training for your cyber range training needs.
ACI Learning Skill Labs: Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs. built by ACI Learning. Core capabilities include Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems..
Immersive Cloud Security Training: Hands-on cloud security training labs for AWS, Azure, and Sentinel teams. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Hands-on cloud security labs with no downloads or setup required, Automatic detection of task and lab completion, Coverage of AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Microsoft Sentinel environments..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ACI Learning Skill Labs differentiates with Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems. Immersive Cloud Security Training differentiates with Hands-on cloud security labs with no downloads or setup required, Automatic detection of task and lab completion, Coverage of AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Microsoft Sentinel environments.
ACI Learning Skill Labs is developed by ACI Learning. Immersive Cloud Security Training is developed by Immersive Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ACI Learning Skill Labs and Immersive Cloud Security Training serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases: both are Cyber Range Training tools, both cover Cyber Range, Lab. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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