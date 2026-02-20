ACI Learning Skill Labs: Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs. built by ACI Learning. Core capabilities include Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems..

Cympire Cloud-Native Cyber Range: Cloud-native, AI-powered cyber range platform for cybersecurity training. built by Cympire. Core capabilities include Cloud-native, serverless architecture with unlimited scalability, AI-powered adaptive training and traffic simulation (patent pending), Patented Cyber Studio scenario builder (CRaaS) for custom network environments..

Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.