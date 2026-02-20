ACI Learning Skill Labs: Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs. built by ACI Learning. Core capabilities include Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems..

Cybexer Cyber Ranges for Finance and Banking: Cyber range platform for finance & banking sector security training. built by CybExer. Core capabilities include Cybersecurity best practices training, Incident response plan testing, Risk reduction exercises..

Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.