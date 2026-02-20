Aceiss: Access security platform detecting unauthorized user access via continuous monitoring. built by Aceiss. Core capabilities include Continuous control monitoring of user accounts, permissions, and activity via agent installation, Risk assessments identifying unauthorized access patterns, anomalous behavior, and dangerous privilege combinations, Real-time visibility and analytics over user access privileges across the organization..

Lumos Autonomous Identity Platform: AI-driven IGA platform for access governance, lifecycle mgmt, and identity risk. built by Lumos. Core capabilities include Agentic AI for identity automation (Albus AI Agent), Always-on identity threat detection and remediation (Identity Security Agents), Self-service application access request portal (AppStore)..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.