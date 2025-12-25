Accops HyMobile: MDM solution for managing and securing mobile devices and endpoints. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and digital signages, Multiple enrollment methods including Android Enterprise Zero-touch and Apple DEP, Data Loss Prevention policies with access restrictions..

Fleet Device Mgmt - Orchestration: Open endpoint orchestration platform for real-time device queries & mgmt. built by Fleet Device Management. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Live query API for real-time endpoint communication, Software and asset inventory across all endpoints and cloud infrastructure, Login history and current session tracking per endpoint..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.