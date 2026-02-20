Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AccessMatrix UAS is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by i-Sprint Innovations. RSA ID Plus is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by RSA Security LLC. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams standardizing on vendor-agnostic authentication will find AccessMatrix UAS valuable for avoiding lock-in while supporting biometrics, FIDO2, and hardware security modules in parallel. The platform handles 100 million plus user scale and integrates with token vendors from OneSpan to Thales without custom engineering, which matters when you're already managing heterogeneous hardware across regions. Skip this if your organization needs out-of-the-box connectors to your existing identity provider; AccessMatrix is an authentication server, not a replacement for your IAM platform.
Mid-market and enterprise teams standardized on Active Directory who need passwordless authentication without ripping out their infrastructure will get the most from RSA ID Plus. The platform handles hybrid and on-premises deployments that competitors often force to the cloud, and its risk-based authentication powered by RSA Risk AI actually adjusts access controls based on behavioral anomalies rather than just layering on another factor. Skip this if you're a pure-cloud shop or need identity verification as a revenue-generating product; RSA ID Plus is built for internal workforce access, not customer-facing identity.
Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs.
IAM platform with MFA, SSO, and adaptive access for cloud, hybrid, on-prem
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Common questions about comparing AccessMatrix UAS vs RSA ID Plus for your mfa & passwordless needs.
AccessMatrix UAS: Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs. built by i-Sprint Innovations. Core capabilities include Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management)..
RSA ID Plus: IAM platform with MFA, SSO, and adaptive access for cloud, hybrid, on-prem. built by RSA Security LLC. Core capabilities include Multi-factor authentication with FIDO, biometrics, OTP, mobile push, SMS/voice, Single sign-on with SAML 2.0 and OIDC federation, Adaptive access controls with contextual rules..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AccessMatrix UAS differentiates with Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management). RSA ID Plus differentiates with Multi-factor authentication with FIDO, biometrics, OTP, mobile push, SMS/voice, Single sign-on with SAML 2.0 and OIDC federation, Adaptive access controls with contextual rules.
AccessMatrix UAS is developed by i-Sprint Innovations. RSA ID Plus is developed by RSA Security LLC. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AccessMatrix UAS integrates with OneSpan OTP tokens, Gemalto tokens, V Key tokens, OATH providers, i-Sprint YESsafe token and 4 more. RSA ID Plus integrates with Active Directory, LDAP, Azure AD (Entra ID), Windows, macOS and 6 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AccessMatrix UAS and RSA ID Plus serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover Authentication, MFA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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