Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AccessMatrix UAS is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by i-Sprint Innovations. NCP Authenticator App is a free mfa & passwordless tool by NCP Engineering. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams standardizing on vendor-agnostic authentication will find AccessMatrix UAS valuable for avoiding lock-in while supporting biometrics, FIDO2, and hardware security modules in parallel. The platform handles 100 million plus user scale and integrates with token vendors from OneSpan to Thales without custom engineering, which matters when you're already managing heterogeneous hardware across regions. Skip this if your organization needs out-of-the-box connectors to your existing identity provider; AccessMatrix is an authentication server, not a replacement for your IAM platform.
Teams standardizing on TOTP-based MFA across mixed environments will appreciate NCP Authenticator App's offline code generation and support for multiple hash algorithms, particularly when internet connectivity is unreliable or security policy forbids cloud-dependent authenticators. The app's biometric lock and configurable time-step intervals give you granular control over the authentication flow without adding complexity. Skip this if you need push-based approval flows or integration beyond Google, Dropbox, and PayPal; NCP Authenticator is deliberately a lightweight TOTP generator, not a full MFA platform.
Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs.
Mobile TOTP authenticator app for two-step verification on VPN and online services.
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Common questions about comparing AccessMatrix UAS vs NCP Authenticator App for your mfa & passwordless needs.
AccessMatrix UAS: Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs. built by i-Sprint Innovations. Core capabilities include Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management)..
NCP Authenticator App: Mobile TOTP authenticator app for two-step verification on VPN and online services. built by NCP Engineering. Core capabilities include Generates time-based OTP (TOTP) codes offline, without internet connection, Supports SHA-1, SHA-256, and SHA-512 hash algorithms, Account setup via QR code scan, browser link, or manual entry..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AccessMatrix UAS differentiates with Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management). NCP Authenticator App differentiates with Generates time-based OTP (TOTP) codes offline, without internet connection, Supports SHA-1, SHA-256, and SHA-512 hash algorithms, Account setup via QR code scan, browser link, or manual entry.
AccessMatrix UAS is developed by i-Sprint Innovations. NCP Authenticator App is developed by NCP Engineering. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AccessMatrix UAS integrates with OneSpan OTP tokens, Gemalto tokens, V Key tokens, OATH providers, i-Sprint YESsafe token and 4 more. NCP Authenticator App integrates with NCP Secure Enterprise Management, Google, Dropbox, PayPal. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AccessMatrix UAS and NCP Authenticator App serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover MFA, Authentication. Key differences: AccessMatrix UAS is Commercial while NCP Authenticator App is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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