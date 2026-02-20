Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AccessMatrix UAS is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by i-Sprint Innovations. Ideem Passkeys+ is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Ideem. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams standardizing on vendor-agnostic authentication will find AccessMatrix UAS valuable for avoiding lock-in while supporting biometrics, FIDO2, and hardware security modules in parallel. The platform handles 100 million plus user scale and integrates with token vendors from OneSpan to Thales without custom engineering, which matters when you're already managing heterogeneous hardware across regions. Skip this if your organization needs out-of-the-box connectors to your existing identity provider; AccessMatrix is an authentication server, not a replacement for your IAM platform.
SMBs and mid-market retailers handling high-volume transactions will see fraud drop fastest with Ideem Passkeys+ because device-level cryptographic binding makes account takeover economically pointless for attackers, and one-click checkout keeps conversion rates from cratering during authentication. The tool achieves SCA compliance and eliminates OTP fatigue without requiring customers to remember anything new. Skip this if your threat model centers on insider abuse or you need deep integration with legacy password managers; Ideem's strength is authentication at the transaction layer, not identity federation across your entire application stack.
Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs.
Passkey-based authentication for one-click checkout with device binding
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Common questions about comparing AccessMatrix UAS vs Ideem Passkeys+ for your mfa & passwordless needs.
AccessMatrix UAS: Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs. built by i-Sprint Innovations. Core capabilities include Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management)..
Ideem Passkeys+: Passkey-based authentication for one-click checkout with device binding. built by Ideem. Core capabilities include Zero-Trust Secure Module (ZSM) for cryptographic device binding, One-click checkout authentication, Passkey-based two-factor authentication..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AccessMatrix UAS differentiates with Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management). Ideem Passkeys+ differentiates with Zero-Trust Secure Module (ZSM) for cryptographic device binding, One-click checkout authentication, Passkey-based two-factor authentication.
AccessMatrix UAS is developed by i-Sprint Innovations. Ideem Passkeys+ is developed by Ideem. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AccessMatrix UAS and Ideem Passkeys+ serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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