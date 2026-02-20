Mid-market and enterprise teams standardizing on vendor-agnostic authentication will find AccessMatrix UAS valuable for avoiding lock-in while supporting biometrics, FIDO2, and hardware security modules in parallel. The platform handles 100 million plus user scale and integrates with token vendors from OneSpan to Thales without custom engineering, which matters when you're already managing heterogeneous hardware across regions. Skip this if your organization needs out-of-the-box connectors to your existing identity provider; AccessMatrix is an authentication server, not a replacement for your IAM platform.

Ideem Passkeys+

SMBs and mid-market retailers handling high-volume transactions will see fraud drop fastest with Ideem Passkeys+ because device-level cryptographic binding makes account takeover economically pointless for attackers, and one-click checkout keeps conversion rates from cratering during authentication. The tool achieves SCA compliance and eliminates OTP fatigue without requiring customers to remember anything new. Skip this if your threat model centers on insider abuse or you need deep integration with legacy password managers; Ideem's strength is authentication at the transaction layer, not identity federation across your entire application stack.