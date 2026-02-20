Mid-market and enterprise teams standardizing on vendor-agnostic authentication will find AccessMatrix UAS valuable for avoiding lock-in while supporting biometrics, FIDO2, and hardware security modules in parallel. The platform handles 100 million plus user scale and integrates with token vendors from OneSpan to Thales without custom engineering, which matters when you're already managing heterogeneous hardware across regions. Skip this if your organization needs out-of-the-box connectors to your existing identity provider; AccessMatrix is an authentication server, not a replacement for your IAM platform.

Authen2cate

Startups and early-stage SMBs needing to lock down employee access without overcomplicating identity infrastructure should evaluate Authen2cate, particularly if they're already running Active Directory on premises. The platform delivers SSO and MFA in one product, which eliminates the tax of bolting separate tools together, and its hybrid deployment model means you don't have to rip out existing directory infrastructure. Skip this if you need SCIM provisioning, fine-grained access policies, or plans to scale past a few dozen users; the pricing and feature set clearly target the sub-100-person window.